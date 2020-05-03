J&K: Colonel, Major, cop, and two jawans martyred in Handwara encounter

Four personnel of the Indian Army, including the Commanding Officer and the Major of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, were martyred on Sunday morning in an encounter between joint security forces and terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Indian Army officials, two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

The three other security personnel, in addition to the Commanding Officer and the Major, who were killed in action during the encounter includes two jawans and one Sub-Inspector of the J&K Police.

4 Indian Army personnel incl the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with 2 soldiers &one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan lost their lives in an encounter in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists also killed in the encounter: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/nmUCtrN88X — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The name of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer who lost his life in the Handwara encounter is Colonel Ashutosh Sharma. He had earlier been involved with several successful counter-terror operations in the past.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit lost his life in an encounter yesterday with terrorists in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorist operations in the past. pic.twitter.com/0buVlo9shj — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Elaborating on how the event unfolded, officials of the armed forces said that the team of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles had received intelligence input which suggested that terrorists were taking hostage the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, Handwara of the Kupwara district in the union territory. Based on this input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

The 21 Rashtriya Rifles team entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under heavy fire from terrorists who had already reached there. In the ensuing gunfight, the four army men and the cop lost their lives, the Indian Army spokesperson said.

However, civilians stuck inside the house were safely evacuated, the official added.