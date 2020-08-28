J&K: Bullet-ridden body of missing Panch recovered from Shopian

Nisar went missing on August 19 after he went to the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

A bullet-ridden body, believed to be of missing Panch Nisar Ahmad Bhat, has been retrieved from an orchard in the Dangam area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Nisar went missing on August 19 after he went to the Shopian district of south Kashmir from the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Police have told WION that he had gone to meet the father of an active Al Badr terrorist Suhail Ahmad Bhat. They say he was dropped on a motorcycle at Hajipora-Chakoora crossing from where he went missing.

He according to sources had 12 FIRs registered against him & was also booked under public safety act in the past. J&K police say he was also a former policeman & an ex-militant.

Earlier, a video where purported terrorists had claimed that they have ‘killed the Panch’ and buried his body.