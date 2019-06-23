J&K: 4 terrorists shot dead by armed forces in Shopian

Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in Shopian district.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered by the forces.

Identities and affiliations of killed terrorists are being ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

This comes a day after an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla in North Kashmir, where Luqmaan, a Pakistani national affiliated with the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, was shot dead.