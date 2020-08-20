Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM quits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar polls

The decision was taken at the party's "core committee" meeting convened at Manjhi's residence. This comes amid a long-running tussle in the Mahagathbandhan.

Months ahead of upcoming Bihar elections, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on Thursday quit the RJD-led Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

The party has, however, not announced its future course of action.

"HAM will no longer be a constituent of the grand alliance. The party has decided to leave mahagathbandhan," party spokesman Danish Rizwan said.

Bihar is expected to go to polls in October-November.

Party leader and son of party chief, Santosh Manjhi said that those who do not listen to the leaders of the coalition will not listen to the public after coming to power. Every effort was made to stay in the grand alliance but it was difficult to stay because of the RJD, he said.

Further course of action has been left to the party chief, he added.

Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the largest party coalition partner in the grand alliance which also comprises Congress, Upendra Kushwahas Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Manjhi's political journey of the past few years has been of flip flops. Manjhi had quit the JD(U) in 2015 after being forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for the return of Nitish Kumar. He later formed HAM and joined NDA.

Manjhi broke ranks with the NDA and became part of the grand alliance after JD(U) returned to NDA fold in 2018. The party had unsuccessfully contested three Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections with the opposition grouping.