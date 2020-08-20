Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM quits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar polls

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Meet Karmila Toppo, teacher who crosses river to reach school everyday; know her inspiring story

Meet former vegetable seller, truck driver who now has net worth of Rs 8200 crore

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Meet Karmila Toppo, teacher who crosses river to reach school everyday; know her inspiring story

Meet former vegetable seller, truck driver who now has net worth of Rs 8200 crore

9 health benefits of flax seeds (Alsi ke beej)

Weight loss tips: 7 high-fat foods to reduce belly fat

9 times Christopher Nolan inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

HomeIndia

India

Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM quits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar polls

The decision was taken at the party's "core committee" meeting convened at Manjhi's residence. This comes amid a long-running tussle in the Mahagathbandhan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 10:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Months ahead of upcoming Bihar elections, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on Thursday quit the RJD-led Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). 

The party has, however, not announced its future course of action. 

"HAM will no longer be a constituent of the grand alliance. The party has decided to leave mahagathbandhan," party spokesman Danish Rizwan said. 

The decision was taken at the party's "core committee" meeting convened at Manjhi's residence. This comes amid a long-running tussle in the Mahagathbandhan. However, further strategy has not been disclosed yet, the spokesperson said. 

Bihar is expected to go to polls in October-November.

Party leader and son of party chief, Santosh Manjhi said that those who do not listen to the leaders of the coalition will not listen to the public after coming to power. Every effort was made to stay in the grand alliance but it was difficult to stay because of the RJD, he said. 

Further course of action has been left to the party chief, he added. 

Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the largest party coalition partner in the grand alliance which also comprises Congress, Upendra Kushwahas Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Manjhi's political journey of the past few years has been of flip flops. Manjhi had quit the JD(U) in 2015 after being forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for the return of Nitish Kumar. He later formed HAM and joined NDA.

Manjhi broke ranks with the NDA and became part of the grand alliance after JD(U) returned to NDA fold in 2018. The party had unsuccessfully contested three Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections with the opposition grouping.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Harmanpreet slams 'pathetic' umpiring, Nigar Sultana asks her team to walk out of joint photograph

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries approves Rs 9 dividend per share for FY 2023

Viral video: Elderly man's adorable dance to 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' spreads joy across internet

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE