Jharkhand: SIT formed to probe killing of seven villagers for opposing Pathalgarhi

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate into the killing of seven people who were allegedly murdered in Burugulikera village of Chaibasa in Jharkhand for staging a protest against the Pathalgadi movement. The deceased were allegedly decapitated and some police officials suspected that differences over the Pathalgadi movement are the reason.

The decision came after state chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with the Director-General of Police along with other top officials and ordered an SIT probe into the incident.

The SIT will submit its first report within five days on the findings of the investigation.

The CM and Governor will also visit the place of incident to take stock of the situation.

The incident came to light when a police team discovered 7 bodies in the dense Saranda forest 3km from Burugulikera village. They were allegedly kidnapped by tribals who are supporters of the Pathalgarhi movement and murdered.

Pathalgadi refers to a tribal protest that dismisses the authority of any government on the people of a village. The Pathalgadi activists reject government rights over their forests and rivers. As part of the movement, the tribals place stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages.