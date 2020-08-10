Jharkhand's 10th pass Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto applies for admission in class 11

In a move to remove the blot over his academic qualification, Jharkhand's Education and Literacy minister, Jagarnath Mahto, on Monday, applied for admission in a school in Bokaro. Mahto applied for admission as an Inter-Arts student at Nawadih Devi Mahto Inter College, which is a government-affiliated college, set up by him in 2006.

The 53-year-old, a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA, passed the class 10 (matriculation) examinations in 1995 from Nehru High School in Bokaro. Mahto became Jharkhand's HRD minister earlier this year and has been facing criticism ever since. Many elected members and opposition leaders have criticised him for being incompetent.

Mahto said that after taking oath as a cabinet minister, he decided to complete his studies along with being the education minister, as some people questioned his decision making capability and taunted him 'metric pass.' Mahto further said that he is determined to provide quality education to students in Jharkhand.

Mahto is a legislator from Dumri, which falls in Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. He recently said that New Education Policy (NEP) will not be implemented in Jharkhand. The government will review the policy.