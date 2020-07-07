Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC to declare class 10th result tomorrow at 1pm @ jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, July 8 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at its official website jac.nic.in. The JAC is likely to declare the results at 1 am on Jauly 8.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, July 8 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at its official website jac.nic.in. The JAC is likely to declare the results at 1 am on Jauly 8.

Last month, the board said that the evaluation process of class 12 exam will be over by the first week of July and the result will be declared after that. The evaluation process for class 10 was completed in mid-June.

Once declared, students can check their result at any of the given websites: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Students who fail to clear the exams or are unsatisfied with the marks can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental/Improvement exam. Application forms for Compartmental/Improvement Exam will be available after the results are declared.

Steps to check Jharkhand Board JAC 10th results 2020 at jac.nic.in:

Step- 1: Log on to official website: jac.nic.in or jacresults.com

Step- 2: Click on the link with 'Class X Result 2020'

Step- 3: Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required details

Step- 4: Click on submit.

Step- 5: Take a printout of the result for future use

Around 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year. The class 10 exams were held from February 11 till February 28. The results are usually announced in May. The process was, however, delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, a total of 70.77% students had passed the 10th board exams, while 57% students had passed the Class 12 exams.