Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tests positive for coronavirus

There are 9,985 active COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand with 319 deaths.

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

In his official Twitter handle, Patralekh informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, and reports arrived late at night which showed that he was COVID-19 positive.

"I got myself tested for coronavirus yesterday, the report of which has come up late at night. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get their COVID-19 test done," Patralekh tweeted.

Yesterday, former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news through Twitter.

