Jharkhand: 14 dead including three children as massive fire breaks out in Dhanbad building

Jharkhand: 14 dead including three children as massive fire breaks out in Dhanbad apartment (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand fire: At least 14 died including 10 women, 3 children and a man in the massive fire that broke out in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment. Rescue operation is still underway at the site, Deputy Commissioner, Dhanbad has said.

While 12 others have also been injured in the incident. Several people were in the apartment to attend a marriage function. The cause of the fire is still not known. "We're focusing on rescue. Injured shifted to hospital," SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed condolences over the death of people. "The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident," he tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

READ | Who was Shanti Bhushan? Former Law Minister, Senior Advocate passes away at 97