Jammu Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The Jammu Constituency of Jammu & Kashmir, one of the state's six Lok Sabha seats, will be up for election this year in the 2024 Lok Sabha. On March 16, the Indian Election Commission formally released the voting dates and results. The Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on April 26, Phase 2, the Election Commission of India declared in March. The Election Commission announced that the polling result date would be June 4.

With a 20.48% victory margin, BJP candidate Jugal Kishore emerged victorious in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Jugal Kishore overcame INC's Raman Bhalla. The vote shares obtained by the BJP and INC were 58.02% and 37.54%, respectively. The BJP's Jugal Kishore won the elections in 2014, but the INC's Madan Lal Sharma was chosen by the Jammu constituency in 2009. In 2019, 2014, and 2009, the percentage of voters cast was 72.5%, 67-83%, and 49.03%, respectively.

For the 2024 election Raman Bhalla from INC and Jugal Kishore Sharma from BJP are standing for the polls.