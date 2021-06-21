Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jammu and Kashmir: Three LeT terrorists including top commander killed in Sopore encounter

The operation has been a huge success for the forces as they managed to kill one of the most wanted terrorists in Kashmir valley.

Reported By:Idrees Lone/Khalid Hussain| Edited By: Idrees Lone/Khalid Hussain |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 21, 2021, 05:22 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Three LeT terrorists including top commander killed in Sopore encounter
Sopore encounter

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised including top Commander Mudasir Pandit, who was involved in the killing of three policemen and four others, in an encounter by security forces on Monday in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The operation has been a huge success for the forces as they managed to kill one of the most wanted terrorists in Kashmir valley.

"This operation was launched last night in Sopore. It was a joint operation and our field commanders supervised it personally. 3 deadly terrorists were killed. They were all commander ranks and were instrumental in many attacks. Since June 2019, Mudasir Pandit was an active LeT commander. He has killed 4 civilians, 9 security forces personnel, 2 ex militants, 3 sarpanches, and 2 hurriyat and separatists," said DG Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh.

18 FIRs were registered against him in various heinous crimes.

The other two terrorists killed in the encounter were Khurshid Ahmad Mir and a Foreign terrorist, identified as Abdullah Asrar, resident of Pakistan. Huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. "Khurshid Ahmad Mir was another commander, he was from Sopore only and was active since May 2020 with LeT. He has killed 7 security forces and 5 civilians. He was involved in many attacks and killings along with Mudasir Pandit," said Singh.

He added, "The group was also involved in two major attacks in the Sopore area, first one on March 29 in which two Municipal Councillors and a policeman were killed and another one in which two policemen and two civilians were killed in main market Sopore on June 12."

However, the Indian army said that they are trying to break the cycle of violence in the Kashmir Valley. "These are the people who spill blood of Kashmiris. They want to keep the cycle of violence going on. We want to break the cycle of violence. We have to stop supporting these elements. We are pained when old parents of these youth appeal to them to return back," said HS Saha, Lt Gen, Kilo Force.

Giving details of the operation, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "As you are aware, we had circulated posters displaying the images of all three wanted militant commanders. This helped us to track their movement. In this process, locals helped and cooperated with us as well."

About infiltration, he said that the fresh ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan Army in February this year has helped check infiltration to a large extent.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU Result 2022: Varsity released 26 UG, 18 PG course marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.