Jammu and Kashmir: Three LeT terrorists including top commander killed in Sopore encounter

Sopore encounter

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised including top Commander Mudasir Pandit, who was involved in the killing of three policemen and four others, in an encounter by security forces on Monday in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The operation has been a huge success for the forces as they managed to kill one of the most wanted terrorists in Kashmir valley.

"This operation was launched last night in Sopore. It was a joint operation and our field commanders supervised it personally. 3 deadly terrorists were killed. They were all commander ranks and were instrumental in many attacks. Since June 2019, Mudasir Pandit was an active LeT commander. He has killed 4 civilians, 9 security forces personnel, 2 ex militants, 3 sarpanches, and 2 hurriyat and separatists," said DG Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh.

18 FIRs were registered against him in various heinous crimes.

The other two terrorists killed in the encounter were Khurshid Ahmad Mir and a Foreign terrorist, identified as Abdullah Asrar, resident of Pakistan. Huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. "Khurshid Ahmad Mir was another commander, he was from Sopore only and was active since May 2020 with LeT. He has killed 7 security forces and 5 civilians. He was involved in many attacks and killings along with Mudasir Pandit," said Singh.

He added, "The group was also involved in two major attacks in the Sopore area, first one on March 29 in which two Municipal Councillors and a policeman were killed and another one in which two policemen and two civilians were killed in main market Sopore on June 12."

However, the Indian army said that they are trying to break the cycle of violence in the Kashmir Valley. "These are the people who spill blood of Kashmiris. They want to keep the cycle of violence going on. We want to break the cycle of violence. We have to stop supporting these elements. We are pained when old parents of these youth appeal to them to return back," said HS Saha, Lt Gen, Kilo Force.

Giving details of the operation, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "As you are aware, we had circulated posters displaying the images of all three wanted militant commanders. This helped us to track their movement. In this process, locals helped and cooperated with us as well."

About infiltration, he said that the fresh ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan Army in February this year has helped check infiltration to a large extent.