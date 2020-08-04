Jammu and Kashmir: Kupwara girl, a Jamia graduate, clears civil services exam with 350 rank

A 23-year-old girl from the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has cracked the prestigious civil services exam and is ranked 350 among 829 qualified candidates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2019.

Nadia Beigh, whose parents are government school teachers, is an Economics (Honours) graduate from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Beigh cracked the prestigious exam in her second attempt. She first attempted in 2018 but could not make it through to preliminary exams.

Hailing from Punzwa village of Kupwara, Beigh did her schooling from Kupwara district in government schools and then went to Delhi to pursue higher education from Jamia Millia Islamia. She completed her graduation in 2017.

“I don’t know how to express my feelings right now. All credit goes to my family, especially my brother, who encouraged me all through during my studies for civil services,” she said.

She said nothing is impossible if we set our eyes on the target.

"Clearing civil services was my dream and I worked really hard for this. I have achieved this after hard work. I thank all those who helped me in this journey," Beigh said.

Her two sisters are doing MBBS in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura while her brother has completed BBA and is also preparing for civil services.

Beigh is one of the 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who cleared the Civil Services Exam 2019.

Abhishek Augustsya from Jammu secured 38th rank followed by Sunny Gupta at 148. Another Jammu resident, Dev Ahuti secured 177th rank, with Parth Gupta at 240 and Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo at 248. Besides, Namgyal Angmo bagged 323rd rank closely followed by Asif Yousuf Tantray at 328.

Among others who cracked the examination include Aftab Rasool (412) from Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628) from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag and Majid Iqbal Khan (638) from Anantnag.

Other rank holders from J-K are Stanzin Wangyal (716), Rayees Hussain (747), Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin Sharafuddin (778), and Syed Junaid Adil (822).

All 829 selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Pradeep Singh topped the examination followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.