Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara district

Representational Image

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The encounter started in the early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in the Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, “Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on".