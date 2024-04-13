Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024 have been scheduled by the Election Commission. This election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be announced on June 4. On April 19, the first phase of the election will take place, where Jalpaiguri, one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, will cast its vote. It is worth noting that the voter turnout for Jalpaiguri constituency in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019 was 1501379. It is also important to mention that counting of votes for Jalpaiguri constituency will also take place on June 4.

Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The announcement of the election schedule has led to the submission of nominations by major political parties and independent candidates. While some parties are gradually disclosing their candidates, others have already shared their lists of candidates. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Jalpaiguri Constituency, Jayanta Kumar Roy is set to represent the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Debraj Barman will contest from the CPI(M).

Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Election past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy, the BJP candidate, emerged victorious from Jalpaiguri constituency with a total of 760145 votes. The rival candidate Bijoy Chandra Barman from the AITC secured 576141 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bijoy Chandra Barman had won from the Jalpaiguri constituency securing 494773 votes. At that time, he had defeated Mahendra Kumar Roy, who was the CPM candidate.