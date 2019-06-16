Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend spiritual event

Andhra Pradesh newly elected Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend a program organised by Sarada Peetham sheer Swami Swaroopanandendra on Monday.

The three-day program is being held at Ganapati Sachidananda's ashram on the banks of river Krishna in Undavalli village, Guntur district.

Swaroopanandendra, the spiritual guru of Reddy, has named Kiran Kumar Sarma as his successor to Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam.

Karan who is as of now as 'Bala Swami' will be made a full-fledged sanyasi on June 17.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the ashram on the first-day of the event. Andhra Pradesh Endowments minister V Srinivas, DGP Gotam Sawang and Vijayawada Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao also attended the event.