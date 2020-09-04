J-K: Three JeM terror hideouts busted in Tral; incriminating material, IED found

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army busted three hideouts of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit in the Kamla forest area of Tral on Friday.

Based on specific information regarding terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Buchoo-Kamla forests of Tral area, a search operation was launched early in the morning. During the search, three hideouts were busted and subsequently destroyed. “Each hideout seems roughly 5 ft × 4ft ×4 ft and were in the axis of the Kamla forests in Tral,” the police said.

The incriminating material of the outfit, believed to be IED, was recovered. All the material was taken for further investigation.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Tral police station.