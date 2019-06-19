J-K: Shopian Police foils terror plot to target security forces using IED, arrests 5 Hizb men

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday foiled a terror attack and arrested five associates of terrorists during an operation in Shopian district. The terrorists belong to a module of Hizbul Mujahideen planning to target police and security forces by planting an IED in the area.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was found from their possession during the raid, the police said.

In a statement, Shopian police said it arrested five associates of terrorists based on a specific input.

The arrested men were identified as Aqib Nazir Rathar of Awneera, Amir Majeed Wani of Durpura, Sameer Ahmed Bhat of Shirmal, Faisal Farooq Ahanger of Molu Chitragam and Rayees Ahmed Ganai son of Molu Dangarpura.

"During questioning it was revealed that terrorist of proscribed outfit HM, along with above stated associates were planning to target police and security forces by planting an IED in the area," the statement said.

On their disclosure, a sophisticated IED was recovered from their possession and major terror attempt which they had planned was foiled, the police said.

In this regard, an FIR was registered at Police Station Zainapora and further investigation is in progress, it added.