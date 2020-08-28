J-K: 4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian's Killora

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday confirmed that four unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Killora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, “Shopian EncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details emerging“

The police said that the exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces took place in the apple orchards of the Killora village where a cordon was laid by a joint team of security forces on a specific input.

The police added that earlier a joint team of police, 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Killora. As the joint team of searching party cordoned the suspected area where the terrorists are hiding, the terrorists fired upon the forces, which was retaliated and an encounter started.

Operation in the area is still on, and the =security forces are on the lookout for more hidden terrorists.