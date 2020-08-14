ITBP troops fought Chinese soldiers for 17-20 hours in Ladakh, 21 men recommended for gallantry medals

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recommended names of 21 of its men for gallantry medals this year for showing exemplary courage during the face-offs against Chinese troops China in May-June this year in Ladakh.

"The ITBP troops not only effectively used shields to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to the advancing People`s Liberation Army (PLA) troops and brought the situation under control," the ITBP said.

With professional skills of the highest order, ITBP men fought shoulder to shoulder along with their Indian Army personnel and also brought the injured soldiers to the rear, it said.

"Even when the ITBP troops fought the whole night, they suffered the minimum casualties while giving befitting replies to the stone-pelters of the PLA. At places, they ensured a determined stand-off for 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening nights," the paramilitary force added.

These men from the ITBP's mountaineering specialist force have won the laurels for bravery exhibited during the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

As many as 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops on June 15 this year. An unknown number of Chinese troops were also killed, which was, however, not acknowledged officially by China.

ITBP said due to their high-altitude training and manoeuvre experience during deployment across the Himalayas, its troops kept the PLA troops at bay.

"Due to the all-out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many places were safeguarded in the hyper-sensitive areas," it said.

Indian and Chinese forces have been in a weeks-long standoff in Ladakh since May.