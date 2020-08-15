ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today on August 15, jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police hoisted the national flag at 16,000 feet in the union territory of Ladakh.

The troops celebrated the Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

भारत माता की जय! वन्दे मातरम! ITBP troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

ITBP on Saturday also posted a mashup of the popular patriotic songs sung by its soldiers on its Twitter handle.

The force also recommended names of 21 of its men for gallantry medals this year for showing exemplary courage during the face-offs against Chinese troops China in May-June this year in Ladakh.

At least 294 ITBP personnel have been awarded the Director General (DG) commendation this year for displaying bravery during skirmishes with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

"The ITBP troops not only effectively used shields to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to the advancing People`s Liberation Army (PLA) troops and brought the situation under control," the ITBP said.

With professional skills of the highest order, ITBP men fought shoulder to shoulder along with their Indian Army personnel and also brought the injured soldiers to the rear, it said.

"Even when the ITBP troops fought the whole night, they suffered the minimum casualties while giving befitting replies to the stone-pelters of the PLA. At places, they ensured a determined stand-off for 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening nights," the paramilitary force added.