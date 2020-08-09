Is 'Population Control Bill' next in line for Centre? BJP MP's letter to PM Modi raises questions

After the Ayodhya 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in the temple city, is the central government now planning to come up with a scheme for the proposed 'Population Control Bill'? Can the government bring about a bill in the coming session of the Parliament for population regulation? And what about the current status of the uniform civil code debate? These questions have been raised by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agrawal in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agrawal, in his letter, has demanded that the Prime Minister inform Indians about population control on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. He has also demanded that the Population Control legislation be passed in the forthcoming Parliament session in the national interest.

Agrawal, a member of the Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT), Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Hindi Advisory Committee of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told Prime Minister Modi, "Sir, while addressing the nation on auspicious August 15, 2019, your good self had assured the nation about population control measures. Time has come when that pledge should be redeemed. I, therefore, request you to kindly consider bringing an appropriate bill in the coming Parliament session."

What's written in the letter?

In his letter, Anil Agrawal wrote, "On behalf of all my fellow Indians and the worldwide population of all Hindus, I wish to express very grateful thanks for ushering in a new wave of hope and renewed faith, after a long and seemingly interminable night that lasted for over 500 years."

"As per the tenets of Hindu philosophy, it is believed that every activity in this world only manifests itself as a result of God's supreme will, but he also chooses the agency of living human beings to carry out His grand design - this time you were the chosen one who gave shape to the aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians. So we all salute you," the letter added.

भारत को आत्मनिर्भर व सर्वश्रेष्ठ बनाने के लिए जनसँख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनाना ही एकमात्र विकल्प है I मेरे अनुसार, अगर भारतवर्ष को प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नजरिये के अनुसार आत्मनिर्भर व सर्वश्रेष्ठ बनना है तो जनसँख्या विस्फोट को तत्काल प्रभाव से रोकना होगा I pic.twitter.com/7b6tRKTdg3 — Dr Anil Agrawal (@AnilagrwalMPBJP) August 9, 2020

Notably, on August 15, 2019, Prime Minister Modi had expressed in his speech concern over the population explosion taking place in the country. Modi had said, "India was the first country in the world to adopt family planning, a program for which was formed in 1949. The first family planning program was launched in 1952. In 1977, the government had formed a new population policy. People were given the option to accept it voluntarily. Now we are seeing that by 2024-25, India will leave China behind in terms of population. India's population is 135 crore, while that of China is 142 crore. In terms of population, India will leave China behind in just a few years."

Whenever the population regulation debate comes up, it has been seen that the opposition is rather fond of turning it towards vote bank politics and striking it against the government. There have been several attempts at population control earlier as well.

In July 2019, Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha had introduced the proposed Population Control Bill, 2019, the upper house of the Parliament, with the purpose to control the population growth in India. The proposed bill was signed by 125 Members of Parliament (MP) and is yet to become an act of law.

On 7 February 2020, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Anil Desai, a Shiv Sena MP. Desai proposed to amend Article 47A of the Constitution of India to introduce a two-child policy per couple. The 2020 bill also aims to incentivize its adoption through various measures such as educational benefits, taxation cuts, home loans, free healthcare, and better employment opportunities.

According to the World Population Prospects 2019 report by the United Nations, the population of India is set to overtake that of China within a decade.