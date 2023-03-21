IRCTC tour package to Chandigarh, Shimla, Kufri: Tickets starting at Rs 16,000, know route details

IRCTC, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, is offering an exciting tour package for travelers who wish to visit famous hill towns of India. If you're planning to explore Chandigarh, Shimla, and Kufri, then IRCTC's latest tour package might just be the right fit for you.

According to IRCTC, the tour package will be organized every Friday from April 15, 2023 to July 14, 2023. The tour will start from Lucknow and end in Lucknow itself. IRCTC offers this tour package during peak periods from April to July and lean periods from December to January.

Travelers will have the opportunity to visit popular tourist places, including Rose Garden, Rock Garden, and Mansa Devi Temple in Chandigarh, Pinjore Garden and Mall Road in Shimla, and local sightseeing and Sukhna Lake in Kufri.

The cost of the tour package varies depending on occupancy and class of travel. Passengers traveling during peak periods will have to pay Rs 39,225 for single occupancy in second AC. Double and triple occupancy will be charged at Rs 22,170 and Rs 17,620 respectively. For third AC class, passengers will have to pay Rs 38,025 for single occupancy and Rs 20,970 and Rs 16,420 for double and triple occupancy respectively. During lean periods, passengers will have to pay Rs 37,740 for single occupancy in second AC, Rs 21,055 for double occupancy, and Rs 16,875 for triple occupancy.

To book this tour package, visit the official website of IRCTC. So, pack your bags and get ready for a fun-filled journey to the hills of India.

