IRCTC special trains: Ticket booking, cancellation and refund rules explained

Indian Railways resumed operation of passenger trains partially, from June 1, which was halted in March when the Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown. Railways is running 200 passenger train services in addition to the Shramik Special trains. The tickets of all these trains can be purchased through the IRCTC website or app.

If you booked a ticket but are planning to cancel it now, here are the IRCTC e-ticket cancellation rules you need to know to get full refund.

IRCTC cancellation charges:

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hrs before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges shall be deducted at Rs.240 for AC First Class/Executive Class, Rs 200 for AC 2 Tier/First Class, Rs 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/AC 3 Economy, Rs 120 for Sleeper Class and Rs 60 for Second Class. Cancellation charges are per passenger.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hrs and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25% of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause. Less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50% of the fare paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges.

IRCTC special train ticket cancellation and refund rules:

All passengers travelling in special trains shall be compulsorily screened. If during screening, a passenger has a very high temperature, symptoms of Covid-19 etc, they will not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets.

In such case, full refund shall be provided to the passenger as under:-

1. On PNR (passenger name record) having a single passenger.

2. If one passenger is found unfit to travel on a party ticket, and all other passengers on the same PNR also do not wish to travel, full refund shall be granted for all passengers in that case.

3. If one passenger is found unfit to travel on a party ticket, however, all other passengers on same PNR wish to travel, full refund of fare shall be granted to the passenger who was not allowed to travel.

4. For all the above cases, TTE certificates shall be issued to the passenger at the entry/checking/screening point itself mentioning 'Number of passengers not travelled due to symptoms of Covid 19 in one or more passengers.'

5. After getting TTE certificates, online TDR shall be filed for refund of not travelled passengers, within 10 days from the date of journey and the original.

6. TTE certificate issued shall be sent by the passenger to IRCTC and full fare for the part passenger/full who have not travelled shall be refunded by IRCTC in the customer’s account.