IRCTC news: In a first, Indian Railways passenger coaches to run on solar energy - Details inside

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced that Indian Railways have equipped nearly 60 passenger coaches with solar panel for meeting their light and fan power requirements. 10 non-air-conditioned coaches at Mathura to run in the Mathura-Alwar railway section, as well as 30 non-air-conditioned passenger coaches in the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section are to be equipped with solar power technology.

Giving further details, Goyal said the Railways introduced the Solar Power Technology on passenger trains running between Sarai Rohila (Delhi) and Farrukh Nagar (Haryana) in July 2017 for meeting the light and fan load requirement.

Meanwhile, the Railway Minister also mentioned that Indian Railways provides solar plants at stations based on the technical feasibility and viability. Till date, a total of 79 feasible railway stations have already been provided with solar panels/plants in Madhya Pradesh.

Details on Solar Power Technology on passenger trains

14 coaches of the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) Trailer Coaches (TCs) based at Shakurbasti in Delhi are using the technology.

10 such coaches are being used in the Swatchata Express at Delhi, six are being used in the DEMU based at Jamalpur, Bihar.

10 non-AC passenger coaches of Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity are using solar power.

13 non-AC passenger coaches under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Funding of IRFC based at Sitapur, UP (Sitapur-Delhi-Rewari Section) are using solar power.

Seven non-AC coaches in Train No 12084-83 Janshatabdi Express, Tamil Nadu are also using such coaches.

10 non-AC coaches at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, (to run in Mathura-Alwar Section) and 30 non-AC passenger coaches in Lucknow-Varanasi Section are to be equipped with solar power technology.

Cheapest and best AC travel in the world

Indian Railways on Wednesday, rolled out its first air conditioned three-tier economy class coach which is claimed to be the cheapest and best AC travel in the world. These coaches will be economical and in between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class.

Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative. Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort like redesigning the AC ducting to provide individual vents for each berth.