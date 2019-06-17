International Yoga Day: Check out latest yoga video posted by PM Modi

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted another yoga video that demonstrates 'shalabhasana' also known as 'the locust posture'.

Donning a blue T-shirt and black track pants in the 3D video, Modi's animated version can be seen performing the posture while a voice-over outlines the benefits of the asana.Shalabhasana reduces thigh fat, shapes lower body muscles and is good for digestion, the voice-over said. It is also helpful in losing weight and for sciatica, pain in the lower back and relieving mental stress.

Pregnant women, patients of peptic ulcer, hernia, hypertension and heart diseases are advised not to perform the asana, it said.

"Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis...just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial," Modi wrote on Twitter while posting the video.

Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis...just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/etloBuR7KB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2019

The Prime Minister has been regularly tweeting asana videos since June 5 in the run-up to the International Yoga Day, which was started after Modi, in 2014, suggested it in his speech at the UN General Assembly.The members of the Assembly chose June 21 to mark the day as it is the longest day of the year.The day is marked each year with multiple events in the country and abroad.