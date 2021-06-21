International Yoga Day 2021: PM Modi launches mYoga App - All you need to know

Headlines

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

Political crisis in Manipur: Amid violence, Kuki-backed party withdraws support from N Biren Singh govt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

9 motivational quotes by Deepika Padukone

South superstars with most remakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

HomeIndia

India

International Yoga Day 2021: PM Modi launches mYoga App - All you need to know

The mYoga app was developed through “review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation processes,” as per WHO website.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2021, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Addressing India and the world on the morning of the International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the mYoga app.

Available on the Google play store, the app will be accessible around the world and will deliver the benefits of Yoga to millions via audio and video training modules in different languages.

Launching the 'M Yoga App', PM Modi said, "When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto."

 

 

The mYoga app: What you need to know

  • The app is a work of collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India.
  • The mYoga app will provide users with a collection of videos and audio practice sessions that they can do “in the comfort of their own homes, as and when they wish.”
  • As per the WHO website, the mYoga app was developed through “review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation processes.”
  • The app does not collect any data from users at all and is recommended for use as a “daily yoga companion for persons aged 12-65 years.”
  • mYoga app is currently available in English, Hindi and French. It will be available in other UN languages in the upcoming months.

 

Yoga amid COVID-19

The practice of Yoga turned out to be 'a ray of hope' for many around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, as rightly pointed out by the PM.

“For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi remarked on the occasion, virtually celebrating the International Yoga Day 2021.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2021 is is ‘Yoga For Wellness’ which, as elaborated by PM Modi, focuses on “practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”

“The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy,” PM Modi said in his address on Monday morning.

The International Yoga Day 2021 will also be celebrated by the Ministry of Culture at 75 cultural heritage locations across India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I don’t consider it old-school...': Anil Sharma compares real-action in Gadar 2 with Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over May 4 incident

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE