International Yoga Day 2021: PM Modi launches mYoga App - All you need to know

Addressing India and the world on the morning of the International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the mYoga app.

Available on the Google play store, the app will be accessible around the world and will deliver the benefits of Yoga to millions via audio and video training modules in different languages.

Launching the 'M Yoga App', PM Modi said, "When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto."

The mYoga app: What you need to know

The app is a work of collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India.

The mYoga app will provide users with a collection of videos and audio practice sessions that they can do “in the comfort of their own homes, as and when they wish.”

As per the WHO website, the mYoga app was developed through “review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation processes.”

The app does not collect any data from users at all and is recommended for use as a “daily yoga companion for persons aged 12-65 years.”

mYoga app is currently available in English, Hindi and French. It will be available in other UN languages in the upcoming months.

The mYoga app is now available in stores. Let us take an IDY resolution with mYoga.#YogaForWellness#अंतर्राष्ट्रीय_योग_दिवस pic.twitter.com/pvvGmooR3H — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 21, 2021

Yoga amid COVID-19

The practice of Yoga turned out to be 'a ray of hope' for many around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, as rightly pointed out by the PM.

“For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi remarked on the occasion, virtually celebrating the International Yoga Day 2021.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2021 is is ‘Yoga For Wellness’ which, as elaborated by PM Modi, focuses on “practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”

“The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy,” PM Modi said in his address on Monday morning.

The International Yoga Day 2021 will also be celebrated by the Ministry of Culture at 75 cultural heritage locations across India.