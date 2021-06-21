International Yoga Day 2021 live updates: Yoga takes us from stress to strength, says PM Modi

Headlines

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand; latest rain forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

9 motivational quotes by Deepika Padukone

South superstars with most remakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

HomeIndia

India

International Yoga Day 2021 live updates: Yoga takes us from stress to strength, says PM Modi

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said Yoga is the only hope at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2021, 07:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6.30am today on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said Yoga is the only hope at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," said PM Modi.

"The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this #InternationalYogaDay  has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy," he added.

The prime minister said that no public event has been organised in India or world on International Yoga Day for the last to years due to COVID-19 pandemic but enthusiasm for yoga has not gone down.

"Even though major public events have not been organised in countries around the world and in India for two years, the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished. Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi noted. 

The prime minister said that Yoga helps in healing process and today, even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. PM Modi added, "When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients. Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in healing process."

"Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system," he added.

PM Modi also announced the launch of 'M Yoga App' and said, "It will be introduced to the world. I am hopeful that this app will help promote one world one health. When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto."

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

Meet IIT alumnus right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE