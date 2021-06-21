International Yoga Day 2021 live updates: Yoga takes us from stress to strength, says PM Modi

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said Yoga is the only hope at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6.30am today on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’.

"Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," said PM Modi.

"The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this #InternationalYogaDay has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy," he added.

"Even though major public events have not been organised in countries around the world and in India for two years, the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished. Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope.

The prime minister said that Yoga helps in healing process and today, even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. PM Modi added, "When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients. Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in healing process."

"Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system," he added.

PM Modi also announced the launch of 'M Yoga App' and said, "It will be introduced to the world. I am hopeful that this app will help promote one world one health. When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto."