International Yoga Day 2019: the history and the significance of this day

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 to raise awareness about the benefits of the age-old practice called yoga.

In September 2014, Narendra Modi addressed the UN General Assembly where he discussed the essence and benefits of Yoga

June 21 was declared as'International Day of Yoga' in the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea.

Yoga is a 5000-year old practice and it provides a holistic approach to health and well-being. The word Yoga originated from Sanskrit and it symbolizes the union of body and consciousness by a mixture of physical, mental and spiritual practices.

Theme:

The theme for this year's International Yoga Day is climate action and it will be celebrated at the United Nations on Thursday. The themes for the last four years were Yoga for harmony and peace, Connect the Youth, Yoga for Health, Yoga for Peace.

India’s Ambassador to UN Asoke Mukerji introduced the resolution on 'International day of Yoga' and 177 nations joined as co-sponsors.