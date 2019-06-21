International Yoga Day 2019: PM Modi arrives in Ranchi to host main event

International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set to host a grand event on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, arrived in Ranchi on Thursday. He was received by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The Prime Minister will perform yoga at Prabhat Tara ground today.

Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event, for which security has been beefed up across the city.



"Tomorrow lakhs of people will do yoga with PM Modi at Prabhat Tara ground. People of Jharkhand are very much aware of yoga and health," Chief Minister Raghuvar Das told ANI.

The Centre along with state governments is organising various yoga programmes on June 21 across the country.



Last year, around 50,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day event organised at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been designated as the Nodal Force to coordinate with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to conduct yoga demonstration at Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad on the occasion of 5th International Yoga Day on June 21.

"345 units and 74 Formations of CISF, which includes eight training institutions, 12 reserve battalions, zonal, sector and force headquarters across the length and breadth of the country are ready to celebrate the 5th International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2019 with great fervor," CISF Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in a statement.

Over 1000 CISF and CAPF personnel will participate in the Yoga Day demonstrations in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

"In presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a mass yoga demonstration will be held at Prabhat Tara Ground, Ranchi (Jharkhand). Large numbers of CISF personnel of Ranchi based units and 2nd Reserve Battalion with other fellow CAPF personnel will participate in the demonstration," the statement said.

"Prior to yoga demonstration, CISF women commandos of DMRC Unit, New Delhi, trained in 'Pekiti-Tirsia Kali' (a Filipino martial art) will showcase the self-defence techniques," it said.

Senior CISF officers, including CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan, will also be participating in the yoga session to be held in the lawns of CISF Headquarters in New Delhi on the same day.