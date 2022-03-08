International Women’s Day 2022: Know where Indian women stand in legislature, economic contributions

At 17% of GDP, the economic contribution of Indian women is less than half the global average, and compares unfavorably to the 40% in China, for instance.
India could boost its growth by 1.5 percentage points to 9 percent per year if around 50% of women could join the workforce. India ranks 120 among 131 countries in female labor force participation rates and rates of gender-based violence remain unacceptably high.
It is estimated that the Indian economy could grow by an additional 60 percent by 2025, adding $2.9 trillion, if women were represented in the formal economy at the same rate as men.
Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI).
PLFS
WPR (in%) Male Female
2017-18 71.2 22.0
2018-19 71.0 23.3
2019-20 73.0 28.7
In the 17th Lok Sabha, 14.92 % of the total members are women (81) out of total seats, while in Rajya Sabha has 11.84 % women MPs. At all the Indian level, the women's participation in the State Assemblies is around 8 %.
The percentage of women representation in the Central Council of Ministers has decreased from 17.8 % in 2015 to 10.5 % in 2019
Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), out of the actual strength of 20,91,488 police personnel in States/UTs as of 01.01.2020, the strength of women police personnel is 2,15,504 which is 10.30%.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories dated 22.04.2013, 21.05.2014, 12.05.2015, 21.06.2019, and 22.06.2021 to all the State Governments to increase the representation of women police to 33% of the total strength. All the State Governments have been requested to create additional posts of women Constables/Sub-Inspectors by converting the vacant posts of male constables. The aim is that each police station should have at least 3 women Sub-Inspectors and 10 women police Constables so that a women's help desk is manned round the clock.