International Women’s Day 2022: Know where Indian women stand in legislature, economic contributions

At 17% of GDP, the economic contribution of Indian women is less than half the global average, and compares unfavorably to the 40% in China, for instance.

India could boost its growth by 1.5 percentage points to 9 percent per year if around 50% of women could join the workforce. India ranks 120 among 131 countries in female labor force participation rates and rates of gender-based violence remain unacceptably high.

It is estimated that the Indian economy could grow by an additional 60 percent by 2025, adding $2.9 trillion, if women were represented in the formal economy at the same rate as men.

How has India stood over the years?

Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI).

PLFS

WPR (in%) Male Female

2017-18 71.2 22.0

2018-19 71.0 23.3

2019-20 73.0 28.7

Women in Legislature

In the 17th Lok Sabha, 14.92 % of the total members are women (81) out of total seats, while in Rajya Sabha has 11.84 % women MPs. At all the Indian level, the women's participation in the State Assemblies is around 8 %.

The percentage of women representation in the Central Council of Ministers has decreased from 17.8 % in 2015 to 10.5 % in 2019

Women in Police

Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), out of the actual strength of 20,91,488 police personnel in States/UTs as of 01.01.2020, the strength of women police personnel is 2,15,504 which is 10.30%.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories dated 22.04.2013, 21.05.2014, 12.05.2015, 21.06.2019, and 22.06.2021 to all the State Governments to increase the representation of women police to 33% of the total strength. All the State Governments have been requested to create additional posts of women Constables/Sub-Inspectors by converting the vacant posts of male constables. The aim is that each police station should have at least 3 women Sub-Inspectors and 10 women police Constables so that a women's help desk is manned round the clock.