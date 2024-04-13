'Inhuman': AAP's Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail

Sanjay Singh mentioned the 'inhuman behaviour' that has been carried out with Kejriwa

AAP MP Sanjay Singh asserted on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government are behind the torture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Tihar jail. He said that the jail administration denied Sunita Kejriwal, Kejriwal's wife, access to him in person.

He said, "Inside the jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured at the behest of the Government of India and PM Modi. Action is being taken to break his morale. As per the rule and as mentioned in the jail manual, the jail administration has been granted the right to let the people in jail meet the visitors face-to-face. In the case of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife is not allowed to meet him face-to-face."

He added, "Today, the fight is to save democracy and the Constitution. I would request PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah not to take away the rights of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which are guaranteed constitutionally, democratically, legally and under the prison rules. Don't try to be a dictator."

Sanjay Singh mentioned the 'inhuman behaviour' that has been carried out with Kejriwal; he said, "When the wife of Arvind Kejriwal applied to meet him, she was told that you could not meet him face-to-face but through a window. Why such inhuman behaviour... This inhuman act has been done just to humiliate and discourage the CM.

He further added, "I am saying with full responsibility that even the dreaded criminals are allowed to meet in the barrack, but a three-time CM of Delhi is allowed to meet his wife through a window having a glass in between."

Arvind Kejriwal is presently being held under judicial custody in Tihar Jail. In relation to the Delhi liquor policy case, the Enforcement Directorate detained him last month.