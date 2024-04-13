'Inhuman': AAP's Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor struggled for work despite winning National Award, was broken, lost, trolled for getting married at 57, now..

Iran attacks Israeli-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz, US rushes warships to aid ally: Report

Sydney Mall Shooting: Six dead and several injured, attacker shot dead by police

From action hero to versatile performer: Tiger Shroff's evolution in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

IPL 2024: Former New Zealand cricketer makes big claim about MI skipper Hardik Pandya, says ‘he is..’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor struggled for work despite winning National Award, was broken, lost, trolled for getting married at 57, now..

Iran attacks Israeli-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz, US rushes warships to aid ally: Report

From action hero to versatile performer: Tiger Shroff's evolution in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

10 superfoods to reduce fatty liver

8 healthy Ragi recipes for weight loss

8 signs to detect protein deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: ‘Going to Bigg Boss…’

Meet actor, who started career at 4, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit films to become businessman, holds record for...

Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

HomeIndia

India

'Inhuman': AAP's Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail

Sanjay Singh mentioned the 'inhuman behaviour' that has been carried out with Kejriwa

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

AAP MP Sanjay Singh asserted on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government are behind the torture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Tihar jail. He said that the jail administration denied Sunita Kejriwal, Kejriwal's wife, access to him in person.

 He said, "Inside the jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured at the behest of the Government of India and PM Modi. Action is being taken to break his morale. As per the rule and as mentioned in the jail manual, the jail administration has been granted the right to let the people in jail meet the visitors face-to-face. In the case of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife is not allowed to meet him face-to-face."

He added, "Today, the fight is to save democracy and the Constitution. I would request PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah not to take away the rights of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which are guaranteed constitutionally, democratically, legally and under the prison rules. Don't try to be a dictator."

Sanjay Singh mentioned the 'inhuman behaviour' that has been carried out with Kejriwal; he said, "When the wife of Arvind Kejriwal applied to meet him, she was told that you could not meet him face-to-face but through a window. Why such inhuman behaviour... This inhuman act has been done just to humiliate and discourage the CM. 

He further added, "I am saying with full responsibility that even the dreaded criminals are allowed to meet in the barrack, but a three-time CM of Delhi is allowed to meet his wife through a window having a glass in between."

Arvind Kejriwal is presently being held under judicial custody in Tihar Jail. In relation to the Delhi liquor policy case, the Enforcement Directorate detained him last month.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who was the real Amar Singh Chamkila? Punjab's biggest star, accused of vulgarity, killed at 27, death remains unsolved

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit and meeting with PM Modi

Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency elections 2024: Candidates list, polling date, past results and more

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: Akshay-Tiger film sees one of the lowest Eid openings, earns...

Baisakhi 2024: Date, time, history and significance, all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement