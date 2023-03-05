Influenza cases with severe symptoms on rise across Delhi, Mumbai: Centre issues important advisory

Influenza cases with severe symptoms on rise across Delhi, Mumbai (File photo)

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has issued an important advisory in view of the sudden spike in flu cases across the country, mainly in Delhi and Mumbai, caused by the Influenze A virus which mimics the symptoms of Covid.

A high number of influenza cases have been reported from different parts of the country, with people experiencing symptoms and prolonged illness. Many people have complained about experiencing symptoms such as lingering cough, fever, body ache, and more.

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rise in the cases of flu across several cities in India has now caused a panic, but the Centre has issued an important advisory when it comes to battling the influenza A spread in the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the cause of the rise in cases of flu and viral fever across the country is the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus. The symptoms of this flu include prolonged illness and fever, along with a persistent cough.

Fever cases on rise - Avoid Antibiotics pic.twitter.com/WYvXX70iho — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) March 3, 2023

The ICMR has issued a list of do’s and don’t’s to protect yourself from the flu symptoms caused by the Influenza A virus, which is mimicking the Covid symptoms.

Wash your hands with soap regularly.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, then wear a mask and avoid crowded areas.

Avoid touching your face, especially your nose and mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth properly while coughing and sneezing.

Stay hydrated and consume plenty of fluids.

In case of fever and body ache, take paracetamol.

Don’t shake hands with others without proper hygiene.

Don’t eat while sitting close to someone.

Don’t spit in public and maintain proper hygiene.

Don’t self-medicate. Antibiotics and other medicines should only be taken after consulting a doctor.

If a person is experiencing a high fever, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised that they should not be prescribed antibiotics without running proper tests to determine if it is just a fever of the flu caused by the Influenza A bacteria.

