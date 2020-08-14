Indians can now fly to US, UK, Canada, UAE Under 'Air Bubble' Agreement, all visas permitted

In an important announcement on Friday, the Director-General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India said that Indians holding any kind of valid visa can travel to the UK, the US, Canada and UAE under the `Air Bubbles` agreement.

According to the earlier guidelines issued by the European Union, only those holding essential visas were allowed to travel abroad.

It must be noted that India has not allowed entry of all types of visa holders into the country except for those holding essential visa approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Recently, India and Maldives have agreed to create an "air travel bubble" to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries.

The Maldives is the first neighbouring country with which India has operationalized air bubble.

India already has transport Air Bubbles with US, France, UK & Germany.

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, International air travel has been hit hard and counties like India have been focusing on the creation of air bubbles for safer travel and before normal air travel resumes.