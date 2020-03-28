Indian Railways to give full refund for tickets booked for March 21-April 14 in view of coronavirus crisis

In view of the coronavirus crisis, Indian Railways on Wednesday decided to give a full refund for tickets to all passenger trains up to April 14, 2020. The railways have decided to give a full refund for all tickets for the journey period March 21 to April 14, 2020.

For Counter booked PRS Tickets:

"Tickets cancelled prior to 27-03-2020: TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) to be filed by the passenger with journey details by filling a form to Chief Commercial Manager (CCM)(Claims) or Chief Claims Officer (CCO) of any Zonal Railways Head Quarters up to the period 21st June 2020, for availing balance refund amount. Railways shall provide a utility through which the passenger can avail refund of balance amount so deducted during cancellation of such tickets," press release stated.

For E-tickets:

Balance refund will be credited to the passenger's account from which ticket was booked if the ticket was cancelled prior to March 27, 2020. The same applies for tickets cancelled after March 27, 2020, and provisions have already been made for it.

Indian Railways extended the suspension of all passenger trains till April 14. Previously Indian Railways cancelled all passenger trains till March 31, but on account of the nationwide shutdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was extended till April 14.

In India, the total number of cases jumped to 873.