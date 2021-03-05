Indian Railways Holi Special Trains: Check full list of trains here

As the festival of Holi is around the corner, Holi Special Trains is about to be launched by Indian Railways to help people reach home during the holiday season.

During Holi, it is quite likely that people will take leave from their work and leave for their home. But currently, not all trains are being operated by the Indian Railways as before. With the help of these special trains, you will be able to go to your town or city.

Moreover, Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will now run five days a week. This train will run from Dibrugarh and go to Delhi via Mughalsarai Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction in the town of Mughalsarai, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. This train will start from New Delhi railway station at 11.25 AM. Earlier this train used to come from Delhi only on Tuesday. Now this train from Dibrugarh will run every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

List of special trains that will run during the festival of Holi:

03512 Asansol-Atanagar Special Train.

03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special Train.

03509 Asansol-Gonda Special Train.

03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special Train.

02335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak T Special Train

02336 Lokmanya Tilak T-Bhagalpur Special Train

03510 Gonda-Asansol Special Train

03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special Train

03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special Train

03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special Train

03420 Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special Train

03023 Howrah-Gaya Special Via Sahibganj Train

03024 Gaya-Howrah Special Via Sahibganj Train

02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special Train

02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata

02361 Asansol-CST Mumbai Special Train

02362 CST Mumbai-Asansol Special train

03002 Siudihawada Special Train

03506 Asansol-Digha Special Train

03505 Digha-Asansol Special Train

03418 Malda Town-Digha Special Train

03417 Digha-Malda Town Special Train

03425 Malda Town-Sundar Special Train

03415 Malda Town-Patna Special Train

03416 Patna-Malda Town Special Train

03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special Train

03166 Sitamari-Kholakata Special Train

03502 Asansol-Haldia Special Train

03501 Haldia-Asansol Special Train

The festival marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with friends and family, with people smearing each with coloured powder.

This year, India will celebrate Holi on March 29, 2021, and Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28, 2021, i.e. Sunday.