Indian Railways Holi Special Trains: Check full list of trains here
During Holi, it is quite likely that people will take leave from their work and leave for their home.
As the festival of Holi is around the corner, Holi Special Trains is about to be launched by Indian Railways to help people reach home during the holiday season.
Moreover, Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will now run five days a week. This train will run from Dibrugarh and go to Delhi via Mughalsarai Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction in the town of Mughalsarai, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. This train will start from New Delhi railway station at 11.25 AM. Earlier this train used to come from Delhi only on Tuesday. Now this train from Dibrugarh will run every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
List of special trains that will run during the festival of Holi:
- 03512 Asansol-Atanagar Special Train.
- 03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special Train.
- 03509 Asansol-Gonda Special Train.
- 03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special Train.
- 02335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak T Special Train
- 02336 Lokmanya Tilak T-Bhagalpur Special Train
- 03510 Gonda-Asansol Special Train
- 03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special Train
- 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special Train
- 03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special Train
- 03420 Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special Train
- 03023 Howrah-Gaya Special Via Sahibganj Train
- 03024 Gaya-Howrah Special Via Sahibganj Train
- 02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special Train
- 02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata
- 02361 Asansol-CST Mumbai Special Train
- 02362 CST Mumbai-Asansol Special train
- 03002 Siudihawada Special Train
- 03506 Asansol-Digha Special Train
- 03505 Digha-Asansol Special Train
- 03418 Malda Town-Digha Special Train
- 03417 Digha-Malda Town Special Train
- 03425 Malda Town-Sundar Special Train
- 03415 Malda Town-Patna Special Train
- 03416 Patna-Malda Town Special Train
- 03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special Train
- 03166 Sitamari-Kholakata Special Train
- 03502 Asansol-Haldia Special Train
- 03501 Haldia-Asansol Special Train
The festival marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with friends and family, with people smearing each with coloured powder.
This year, India will celebrate Holi on March 29, 2021, and Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28, 2021, i.e. Sunday.