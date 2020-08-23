Headlines

Indian Railways generates more than 6 lakh mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan

Nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, the Indian Railways has engaged a total of 12,276 workers under this scheme till August 21. It also generated more than 6,40,000 mandays of work under the scheme in six states.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2020, 11:54 PM IST

Nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, the Indian Railways has engaged a total of 12,276 workers under this scheme till August 21.

It also generated more than 6,40,000 mandays of work under the scheme in six states, the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday.

"Till August 21, a total of 12,276 workers have been engaged under this scheme. The ministry has also released the payment of Rs 1,410.35 crore to the contractors for the projects, the ministry said.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are the six states where mandays of work have been generated.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is closely monitoring the progress in the schemes as around 165 railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states.

Nodal Officers in each district as well as in the states have also been appointed for close coordination with state governments.

Among the works that have been identified for the execution of this scheme include - construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development and cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, construction, and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, among others.

"This Abhiyaan of 125 days is being undertaken in mission mode and involves focused implementation of 25 categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha). Public works are being undertaken during this campaign will have a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crores," the release by the ministry added.

The scheme is a convergent effort between 12 ministries/departments to speed up the implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to the increase of livelihood opportunities.

While launching the project on June 20, the PM had said, "Today is a historic day, a scheme for the welfare and for the livelihood of the poor has been started. It is dedicated to the workers, to the youths and women living in villages. The majority of these include those who have returned to their villages during the lockdown, they want to develop their village through their efforts and skill."

"The country understands both your feelings and your requirements. The program is started through Khagaria today is a medium to meet your requirements. It will be run in 116 villages in six states," he added.

