Indian Railways cancels over 26 trains, check full list here

New Delhi: The process of unlocking has started as the second wave of coronavirus subsides in the country. For the convenience of the passengers, trains have also started returning on track. But in the meantime, taking a big decision, the Railways has cancelled about 26 passenger trains on various routes. If you also have plans to travel by train, have a look at this list (Railways Passenger Train Cancellation List).

Railways has taken this decision because non-interlock work is being done in the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project, due to which all these trains have been cancelled. Recently, East Central Railway has given through tweet.

List of cancelled trains

04653 New Jalpaiguri - Amritsar Special train running from New Jalpaiguri will remain cancelled on 25th June, 2021.

04654 New Jalpaiguri - Amritsar Special train running from New Jalpaiguri will remain cancelled on 30th June, 2021.

05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar Special train running from Darbhanga is cancelled on 24th, 26th & 28th June, 2021.

05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga Special train leaving Amritsar will remain cancelled on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021.

Train No. 05097 Bhagalpur-Jammutvi Special train will remain cancelled on June 24, 2021.

Train No. 05098 Jammu Tawi – Bhagalpur Special train will remain cancelled on 29th June, 2021.

04649 Jaynagar-Amritsar special train originating from Jaynagar will remain cancelled for 25th, 27th and 29th June, 2021.

Train No. 04650 Amritsar – Jaynagar Special Train is cancelled for 26, 28 and 30 June, 2021.

Train number 04674 Amritsar-Jayanagar special train will remain cancelled on 25th, 27th and 29th June, 2021.

04673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Special train originating from Jaynagar will remain cancelled for 26, 28 and 30 June, 2021.

Train No. 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Special Train will remain cancelled till 25th, 27th, 29th June and 02nd July, 2021

04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar Special train leaving Amritsar will remain cancelled on 23rd, 25th, 27th and 30th June, 2021

Train No. 02317 Kolkata-Amritsar Special train is cancelled for 27th June, 2021.

Train number 02318 Amritsar-Kolkata special train will remain cancelled on 29th June, 2021.

02331 Howrah-Jammu Tawi Special train originating from Howrah will remain cancelled for 25th and 26th June, 2021.

Train No. 02332 Jammu Tawi - Howrah Special Train will remain cancelled on 27th and 28th June, 2021.

Train No. 02355 Patna-Jammu Tawi Special Train is cancelled on 26th and 29th June, 2021.

Train No. 02356 Jammu Tawi – Patna Special Train is cancelled on 27th & 30th June, 2021.

Kolkata-bound train number 02357 Kolkata-Amritsar special train will remain cancelled on 26th and 29th June, 2021.

Train No. 02358 Amritsar - Kolkata Special train will remain cancelled on 28th June and 01st July, 2021.

Train No. 02379 Sealdah-Amritsar Special train will remain cancelled on June 25, 2021.

02380 Amritsar – Sealdah Special train will remain cancelled on 27th June, 2021.

Train number 03005 Howrah-Amritsar special train will remain cancelled from 25th to 29th June, 2021.

Train number 03006 Amritsar-Howrah special train will remain cancelled from 26th to 30th June, 2021.

It is worth noting that along with the cancellation of 26 trains, the railways has also changed the timing of about 7 trains. So if you are also planning a trip, then definitely check this list once.