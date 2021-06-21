Indian Railway latest news: IRCTC introduces THESE changes for online booking, check here
Indian Railway: passengers who book tickets through IRCTC’s payment gateway IRCTC-ipay, will get their refund immediately after they cancel it.
Written By
Edited By
Sonali Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
IRCTC has given major relief to all those Indian Railway passengers who were booking train tickets through the official website of IRCTC. Passengers will not have to wait for two-three days to get their refund on the cancelled tickets booked online. According to a report, passengers who book their tickets through IRCTC’s payment gateway IRCTC-ipay, will get their refund immediately after cancelling their ticket. IRCTC-ipay was launched in 2019 as a part of the central government’s Digital India Campaign. The IRCTC has also upgraded its website for this.
Speaking to Livehindustan, an IRCTC spokesperson said the new arrangement will allow passengers to book tatkal and regular tickets easily apart from cancelling them. The official also added that keeping in view the rising numbers of passengers, the IRCTC upgraded user interface and IRCTC-ipay feature now takes less time to book tickets.
Here is how you can book tickets through IRCTC-ipay:
Step 1: Visit the official website of IRCTC, irctc.co.in
Step 2: Fill in all journey related details
Step 3: Select the train as per your route
Step 4: Log into the website using your credentials.
Step 5: Enter required passenger details
Step 6: Select mode of payment. Here passengers will have to choose the IRCTC ipay option
Step 7: Click on Pay and Book.