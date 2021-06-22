Indian Navy to soon get MH-60 Romeo multi role helicopters

The Indian Navy is set to get an effective weapon next month. Three MH-60 Romeo helicopters will be handed over to the Navy in the US in July. A Navy team is in America and its initial training for Romeo helicopters has started. These three helicopters will be used for the training of this team.

The next batch of Romeo helicopters will be handed over to the Indian Navy in November. These will also be handed over to the Navy in America and they will also be used for training. The third consignment of helicopters will be delivered to the Navy in India in June-July next year. In total, the Navy will get all 24 helicopters by 2023.

A team of about 20 officers and technicians of the Indian Navy is in the US, who are being trained to fly the new helicopter, operate and maintain weapons and systems since early June. India had signed the deal of 24 Romeo helicopters in 2020 for about Rs 16,000 crores. The Indian Navy is eagerly waiting for the Romeo helicopter as it has to retire its obsolete Sea King helicopters.

Romeo helicopter is a multi-role helicopter. Through this, a ship can be attacked, a submarine can be searched and destroyed, relief and rescue work can be done or reconnaissance work can be done at sea. Through this, air-to-surface Hellfire missiles can also be fired.

Romeo helicopter will prove to be an effective weapon against submarines and it is also used in the US Navy as a submarine hunter. This helicopter can be used from all types of warships such as aircraft carrier, destroyer or frigate.

The new aircraft like the Romeo helicopter will be very helpful in building a common front against China in future. America, India, Japan and Australia are forming a common naval force against China's increasing interference in the sea. The presence of similar weapons in such a shared naval action makes coordination of action very easy and effective. Romeo helicopters are used by all three America, Australia and Japan. This means that a Romeo helicopter can take off from an Indian ship and take help of action from an American ship and after the action and land on an Australian ship.