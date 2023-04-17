Indian climber and entrepreneur Anurag Maloo goes missing on Mount Annapurna in Nepal | Photo: Instagram/ Anurag Maloo

An Indian mountain climber has gone missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal. Anurag Maloo, who is also an entrepreneur, fell into a crevasse below Camp III while returning from Camp IV on Monday, an official of the climber’s expedition organiser confirmed to the IANS.

34-year-old Anurag Maloo hails from Kishangarh in Rajasthan. He went missing after falling down while descending from Camp III at around 6,000 mts, Mingma Sherpa, Chairman of Seven Summit Treks told Himalayan Times. Maloo has been missing since Monday morning and his whereabouts are not yet known, a trek company official said.

Anurag Maloo is an experienced climber who scaled Mount Ama Dablam last year and had plans to scale Mount Everest, Annapurna, and Lhotse in Nepal this season. Maloo has been awarded REX Karamveer Chakra and is the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India. He took mountain climbing guidance and mentorship from famous mountaineer Bachendri Pal.

Maloo refers to himself as ‘Mountain-preneur’ on his LinkedIn profile. He is currently the Regional Director (Asia-Pacific) and a VP at Seedstars, as per his LinkedIn profile. His bio says Anurag is an “entrepreneur, community builder, global facilitator, innovation and well-being coach and an ecosystem architect.” As per his Instagram profile, he is a TEDx Speaker.

“An aerial search has been conducted to trace the missing climber,” Sherpa said. Anurag had abandoned the climb after reaching Camp IV, the Sherpa said.

Last week, three Sherpas were buried on Mt Everest in Nepal on Wednesday. They were buried after a massive ice sheet of over 50 metres came down the mountain at around 5,700 metres, officials had said.

(Inputs from IANS)