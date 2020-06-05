Indian, Chinese senior military officers to meet on June 6 to mitigate standoff at LAC

Several areas along the LAC have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, including an incident of a scuffle between the troops earlier last month.

Indian and Chinese military officials will meet on Saturday in order to mitigate the row along the Line of Actual Control. The officials will be led by Lieutenant Generals from both armies.

Media reports reveal that the meeting is scheduled to take place at Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side at 8 AM on Saturday. 10 Indian officials including the lieutenant general will take part in the meeting with the Chinese side.

This comes after multiple rounds of military dialogue, held at various levels failed to reach any conclusion.

The Indian side has made it clear that it is steadfast in its effort to protect India's borders from foreign elements. In fact, India and China have signed four or more agreements to lay out the framework of border management between the two countries.

According to reports, Chinese troops have crossed into Indian territory along the 3,500-km-long LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim. While the LAC is the de-facto border between India and China, there is no marked boundary or fencing along the line.

Several areas along the LAC have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, including an incident of a scuffle between the troops earlier last month.

China has claimed that its troops were responding to construction activity by Indian forces while India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim.

Rejecting China's claim of trespassing by Indian forces across the Chinese side, the Ministry of External Affairs said all Indian activities were carried out on its side of the border, asserting that India has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management.

India was deeply committed to protecting its sovereignty and security, it said.