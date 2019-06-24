Headlines

India working on chip enabled e-passports

The ministry of external affairs has announced that it is working on a chip-enabled e-passport as the ministry pursues reforms to deliver citizen-centric services.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jun 24, 2019, 06:41 PM IST

The ministry of external affairs has announced that it is working on a chip-enabled e-passport as the ministry pursues reforms to deliver citizen-centric services.

Speaking at the Passport Seva Diwas in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "The Ministry has initiated discussions with the India Security Press regarding the project for the issue of chip-enabled e-passports to the citizens."

Explaining that the ministry has proposed to "pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority" so that a "new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future. "

India Security Press in Nashik will be working on the chip-enabled e-passports which will have security features.

India issues more than 1 crore passports every year. Indian govt has introduced a number of reforms for the delivery of Passport which includes simplification of passport rules to launch of Passport Seva Kendras. 

When it comes to simplification of the passport rule, self-attested documents are now acceptable and India has eased the process of getting passports for minors by their single parent and also for applicants who are either separated or divorced.

MEA along with Department of Posts has opened 505 Passport Seva Kendras since January 2017 so that citizens don't have to travel far to submit passport applications.

