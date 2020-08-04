Headlines

India witnesses 52,050 new COVID-19 cases, 803 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 18,55,746 including 586298 active cases, 1230510 discharged.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2020, 10:28 AM IST

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of 52,050 positive cases & 803 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,48,843 active cases and 16,108 deaths. 

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 56,398 active cases and 4,350 deaths. While Delhi has recorded 10,058 active cases, 1,25,461 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4,038 deaths.

The COVID-19 samples tested across the country have crossed the 2 crore mark till August 2.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 2 is 2,02,02,858 including 3,81,027 tests that were conducted yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

 