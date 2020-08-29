India withdraws from Russian exercises over Chinese presence

India has withdrawn from the multilateral Kavkaz 2020 exercise that was to take place in Russia over the Chinese presence and COVID crisis.

A government source told Wion "not the correct time to be seen participating with" Chinese force and of course COVID pandemic being the other worry.

India conveyed its decision to Russia, the host of the exercise on Friday evening.

China, Pakistan are participating in the exercise which will take place from September 15 to 27.

After the India China violent face-off of June in Galwan in eastern Ladakh, New Delhi has been taking tough action against Chinese companies and taking other measures.

Next week India's defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Moscow for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO defence ministers meet.