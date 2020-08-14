India welcomes UAE-Israel deal on normalisation of ties

India has welcomed the deal between Israel and UAE on the normalisation of ties, saying that New Delhi has "consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia which is its extended neighbourhood."

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the deal between UAE and Israel, calling it historic.

"We welcome the normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel. Both nations are key strategic partners of India," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"India continues its tradition support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see the early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution," it added.

Earlier on Friday, UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to brief him about his country establishing ties with Israel.

In a tweet, EAM said,"Deeply appreciate the call today from FM HH @ABZayed of UAE. Discussed the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel announced yesterday."