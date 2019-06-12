India to focus on trade, terror & ties at SCO meet

PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Kyrgyztan from June 13, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit after taking the office for the second term. Countering terrorism, Afghanistan and ties with central Asian countries will be the top focus of India at SCO.

Gitesh Sarma, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) told the media that if one looks at the record of previous SCO interactions, terrorism does figures in the deliberations.. "Also, stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of all," he said. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov as SCO chair was invited for the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi in May.

PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This will be his first meeting with Chinese leadership after the listing of Masood Azhar as an international terrorist by the United Nations. Sarma said that India has excellent relations with Russia and China.

The MEA meanwhile clarified that there will be no formal bilateral meet between PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both leaders will be face to face for the first time in their present capacity.

India became full member of SCO in 2017 and this is the second head of states/government meet in which New Delhi is participating as a full member. Prime Minister Modi had attended the last meet in Qingdao ,China in June 2018. The SCO represents approximately 42% of the world's population, 22 % of its land area and 20% of global GDP and has eight members – India, Pakistan, Russia, China and 4 central asian countries of --Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

