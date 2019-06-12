India to focus on trade, terror & ties at SCO meet

Headlines

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Noida SC lawyer murder: How property dispute sparked marital rift; killer husband undetected for 24 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeIndia

India

India to focus on trade, terror & ties at SCO meet

PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 05:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Kyrgyztan from June 13, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit after taking the office for the second term. Countering terrorism, Afghanistan and ties with central Asian countries will be the top focus of India at SCO.

Gitesh Sarma, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) told the media that if one looks at the record of previous SCO interactions, terrorism does figures in the deliberations.. "Also, stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of all," he said. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov as SCO chair was invited for the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi in May.

PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This will be his first meeting with Chinese leadership after the listing of Masood Azhar as an international terrorist by the United Nations. Sarma said that India has excellent relations with Russia and China.

SCHEDULED MEETINGS
  • MEA said there will be no formal meet between PM Modi and Imran Khan
     
  • PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with Xi Jinping and Putin
     
  • SCO represents approximately 42% of the world’s population, 22 % of its land area

The MEA meanwhile clarified that there will be no formal bilateral meet between PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both leaders will be face to face for the first time in their present capacity.

India became full member of SCO in 2017 and this is the second head of states/government meet in which New Delhi is participating as a full member. Prime Minister Modi had attended the last meet in Qingdao ,China in June 2018. The SCO represents approximately 42% of the world's population, 22 % of its land area and 20% of global GDP and has eight members – India, Pakistan, Russia, China and 4 central asian countries of --Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

— Zee Media Newsroom

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on private transporters' demands

The visible and invisible sugars: Everything you need to know

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, watch video here

Jaane Jaan title track: Vijay Varma can’t take his eyes off Kareena Kapoor in Neha Kakkar's take on Lata classic

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after fan gives away Jawan spoiler, says 'desh ki bhalaai ke...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE