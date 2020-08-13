India sees highest single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases; more than 50,000 new infections reported for 15 straight

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 66,999 new COVID-19 cases the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally neared the 24-lakh mark on Thursday.

The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 discharged.

A total of 942 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 47,033, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the world's biggest caseload behind the United States and Brazil, India has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.

Active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,47,820, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 90,425 active cases.

Meanwhile, 8,30,391 samples, the highest in a single day, were tested on August 12 and 2,68,45,688 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).