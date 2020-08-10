India sees 62,064 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 deaths; tally reaches 22.15 lakh

With a single-day spike of 62,064 new COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 22,15,075 on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 44,386 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated.

Active coronavirus cases in worst-hit Maharashtra have now reached 1,45,865.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the historic peak of 1.5 million and the infection is now concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases.

"India's #COVID19 recoveries cross the historic peak of 1.5 million. Recovery of more than 15 lakh has been made possible because of the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently. Better ambulance services, focus on Standard of Care & use of non-invasive oxygen have given desired results," MoHFW tweeted.

"#COVID19 infection still remains concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80% of the new cases," the ministry tweeted.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,77,023 samples were tested on August 9 while over 2.45 crore samples have been tested so far.