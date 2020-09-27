India's 'Birthday Gift' to Bangladesh PM: Rare 1972 footage of Bangabandhu Mujib, Sheikh Hasina's father

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday while Indian High Commissioner to India Riva Ganguly Das personally handed her rare footage from her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 1972 India visit.

Immediately after his country's independence in 1971 from Pakistan after a bloody war, Bangladesh's father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, visited India in the March of 1972. During the visit the Indo-Bangla treaty of friendship, cooperation and peace was signed.

Meanwhile, in the letter by Prime Minister Modi, he lauded Hasina's policies. He said, "Please accept my warm wishes and hearty congratulations on your birthday".

He added, "Your visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieve immense social and economic transformation and equally your contribution to our bilateral relations has been extremely impressive".

Ties between the two countries have seen fast-paced and positive developments in the last few years, with both saying ties are currently witnessing a "Shonali adhyay" or "Golden Age".

India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission will meet on Tuesday virtually with Bangladesh being represented by its Foreign minister A K Abdul Momen and India by Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.