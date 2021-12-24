India records highest number of Omicron cases in 24 hours, tally crosses 300

India recorded its highest number of Omicron cases crossing the 300 case mark on Thursday, December 23 taking up the tally to 341 cases. The single-day jump was at 84 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state of Tamil Nadu recorded the highest count of Omicron cases on Thursday with 33 new cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 23 new cases and Karnataka 12 new cases.

Seven cases each were registered in Delhi and Gujarat while two patients tested positive for Omicron in Odisha.

While India is slowly seeing a steady increase, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with Omicron with an overall tally of 88 cases. Delhi has a total tally of 64 while Telangana has 38 cases of Omicron.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting in which he raised concern over the increase of Omicron cases in India. He stressed on states having ensured complete preparation to tackle the variant and have all the oxygen supply equipment installed and fully functional.

Ahead of the festive season, the Centre has also asked states to impose restrictions if needed and monitor case positivity, doubling rate, and clusters of new cases across districts.